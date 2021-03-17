VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Up 5%

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)’s stock price shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.76. 420,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 478,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

VNRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis upped their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.67.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $53,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,676.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in VolitionRx by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VolitionRx by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

