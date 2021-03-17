Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VWAGY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,219,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.