Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Raises Dividend to €0.14 Per Share

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of VTA stock opened at GBX 6.05 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Volta Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.97. The company has a market cap of £2.21 million and a PE ratio of 16.44.
Volta Finance Company Profile
