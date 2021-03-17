Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $380.00

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 376 ($4.91), with a volume of 3109309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Volution Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 247.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a market cap of £742.80 million and a P/E ratio of 70.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26).

About Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

