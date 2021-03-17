Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Vonage worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VG. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 317,131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 36.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 986,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,243,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 156.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 723,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 441,738 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,858 shares of company stock worth $6,082,725. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

NASDAQ VG opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

