Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 119,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

