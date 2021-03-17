Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $51,435,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $181.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.70. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

