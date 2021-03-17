Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $39,045,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,559,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,089,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDP. TheStreet downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

