Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $261.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.48. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

