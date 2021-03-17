Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,448 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,714,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Roku by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Roku by 24.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $397,596.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $1,996,573.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,706,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 770,515 shares of company stock worth $298,584,820. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.37.

ROKU stock opened at $353.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.47. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of -420.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

