Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 23,582 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,582 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 471,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after buying an additional 188,788 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Autodesk by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,017 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $275.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 143.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.10 and a 200-day moving average of $270.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

