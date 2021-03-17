Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 24,489 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.42.

TTWO opened at $173.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.