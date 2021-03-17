Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.05% of Chegg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Chegg by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 54,240 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 49.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.76.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,963 shares of company stock valued at $44,497,807. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

