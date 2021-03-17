Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

Albemarle stock opened at $155.36 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.