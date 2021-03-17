Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

