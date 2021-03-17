Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Gold Fields as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gold Fields by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Gold Fields by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

NYSE:GFI opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

