Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $4.81 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 83,783 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 879.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $389.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

