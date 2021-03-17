Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $4.95 Million in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,016,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,235 shares of company stock worth $8,481,902 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.