Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $5.36 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

FISV stock opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.