Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $5.70 Million in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Weibo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,693,000 after buying an additional 148,423 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 619,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Weibo by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA lifted their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

WB opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

