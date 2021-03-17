Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $5.74 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

