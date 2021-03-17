Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $5.90 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

NYSE:USB opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

