Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $6.06 Million in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.93. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

