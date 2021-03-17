Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $6.73 Million in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Upwork at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4,752.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 190,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,929.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,048 shares of company stock valued at $12,973,286. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -193.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

