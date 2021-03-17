Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $7.26 Million in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

FNV opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $93.01 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

