Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $4.95 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,550.49 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,747.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,487.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,689.96 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

