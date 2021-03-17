Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $6.04 Million Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

