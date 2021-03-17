Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $6.20 Million Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 345,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 532,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,567,000 after buying an additional 112,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

