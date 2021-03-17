Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $297,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $5,720,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

MXIM stock opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

