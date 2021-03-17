Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 128,260 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHM opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

