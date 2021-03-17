Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Vroom at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

In related news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 891,260 shares of company stock worth $33,138,491 in the last quarter.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

