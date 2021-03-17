Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,894,000 after buying an additional 497,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,853,000 after acquiring an additional 94,464 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,939,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,290,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.41.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

