Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,748 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $257.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,497 shares of company stock worth $55,135,232. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

