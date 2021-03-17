Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 149,500 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

