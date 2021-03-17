Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 25,027 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Valmont Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $247.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $251.63. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.85.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

