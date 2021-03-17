Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $5.48 Million Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total value of $652,764.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Insiders have sold 29,669 shares of company stock worth $4,787,785 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Novavax stock opened at $222.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.