Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $7.08 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Essential Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE WTRG opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.