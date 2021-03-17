Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

Shares of ENPH opened at $166.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

