Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of NRG Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 592,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,202,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Shares of NRG opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $44.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

