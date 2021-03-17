Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of NYSE:IAE opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.62.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
