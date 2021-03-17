Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Voya Financial accounts for about 0.5% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.84. 1,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

