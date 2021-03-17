Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.