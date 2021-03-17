Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.38.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
