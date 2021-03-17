Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 11th total of 376,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 205,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,457. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.