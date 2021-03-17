Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading 16% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares traded up 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $30.00. The company traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $21.97. 7,635,031 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 6,203,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VUZI. Maxim Group downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Vuzix alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vuzix by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 209,107 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.