VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 177,229 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 544,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 500,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

