VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Trading 5.3% Higher

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.78. 1,362,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,733,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $399.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

