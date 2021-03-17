W Resources (LON:WRES) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 224,019,252 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £11.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.11.

W Resources Company Profile (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

