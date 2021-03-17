W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $389.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

