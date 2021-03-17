W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 124.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises 0.9% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.12% of W.W. Grainger worth $25,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 19.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.13. 361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

