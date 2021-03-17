Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 76,135 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.27% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $94,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

